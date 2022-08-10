Coast Guard rescues 3 from water near Port Isabel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water Tuesday after their vessel capsized near Port Isabel, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 7:26 p.m. from an individual stating his friends, three adult males, were in the water after their vessel capsized north of the Queen Isabella Causeway.
A 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew and a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island launched to assist.
Once on scene, the SPC–LE crew located the three individuals, pulled them from the water and transported them to White Sands Marina in Port Isabel.
The vessel’s operator attributed the vessel capsizing to instability resulting from shifting weight on deck while fishing.
No injuries were reported. TowBoat U.S. salvaged the vessel and returned it to White Sand Marina.
“Cases like this illustrate how static forces can impact the stability of a vessel,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Albert Blodgett, coxswain for the case. “Knowing how to properly distribute weight on board your boat can substantially improve your safety.”
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.