Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water near Trinity Bay, TX

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued three people from an 18-foot flat bottom vessel taking on water near Trinity Bay, Texas, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit at 5:37 p.m. that three people aboard a sinking 18-foot pleasure craft were in distress near Trinity Bay. All three boaters were standing aboard their swamped vessel and wearing life jackets.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and diverted two Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crews to assist.
Once on scene, the RB-S boat crews immediately evacuated all boaters, then dewatered the vessel enough to put it in tow. The crews then safely transported the three boaters and vessel to Sylvan Beach in La Porte, Texas.
“All boaters should have fully serviceable, accessible life jackets on board, and ensure installed bilge pumps are working prior to getting underway,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Rauchwerger, coxswain for the case. “We feel fortunate we were able to reach these boaters before they entered the water, though they made the wise choice to wear their life jackets when their boat started sinking.”
