Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water near Port Arthur, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued three mariners after their vessel ran aground and began taking on water near Port Arthur, Texas, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by a good Samaritan vessel of a 16-foot vessel that had run aground and begun taking on water with three mariners aboard on the southern side of the Sabine Pass Jetty. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.
A Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched. Once on scene, the Sabine boat crew transferred the three mariners onto the response boat and then transported them to Coast Guard Station Sabine.
No injuries were reported. The owner will retrieve the vessel from the jetties at a later time.
