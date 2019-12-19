Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water near Calibogue Sound

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued three people from a vessel taking on water in the vicinity of Calibogue Sound, Thursday.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrived on scene with the vessel taking on water and removed one crewman from the vessel. While attempting to remove the other two crewmen, the vessel began to sink, and the two crewmen went into the water where they were recovered by the RBM crew.

At 7:25 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a call via VHF Channel 16, from the fishing vessel Miss Anne crew stating they were taking on water with three people aboard.

“The crew of the Miss Anne was prepared and able to communicate their distress over Channel 16,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Ross, a Sector Charleston command center watchstander. “The immediate response is a credit to our command center watchstanders and the Station Tybee boat crew. The response boat was on scene within 11 minutes from notification and was able to safely recover two of the three crewmen from the water. This is an excellent example of the teamwork displayed on a daily basis by the members of Sector Charleston.”

The RBM crew transported the three crewmen to Station Tybee island where EMS was waiting.