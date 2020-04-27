Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking vessel near Card Sound Bridge

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three people Sunday from a vessel taking on water near Card Sound Bridge.
Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Station Islamorada 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement crew who arrived on scene and discovered the three people aboard had no safety equipment. The Station Islamorada boat crew embarked them aboard the small boat, dewatered the vessel and towed it to a nearby marina.
Watchstanders received notification from Station Islamorada of a 14-foot skiff taking on water near Card Sound Bridge.
“While the mission was a success, mariners are reminded of the importance of always having proper safety equipment on board,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Vita, coxswain at Station Islamorada. “Simple objects like life vests, life rings, and flares can greatly increase your chances of survival out on the water.”
National Safe Boating Week is May 16 – 22. To find more information about safe boating practices, visit U.S. Coast Guard’s Boating Safety Division at https://uscgboating.org/; the National Safe Boating Council at https://SafeBoatingCouncil.org. The U.S. Coast Guard also has a mobile app that provides the essential services and information most commonly requested by boaters. For more information, visit https://uscgboating.org/mobile/.
