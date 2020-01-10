Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking tugboat northeast of Andros Island

ANDROS ISLAND, Bahamas — The Coast Guard rescued three crewmembers from the sinking 62-foot tugboat, Gulf Man, Thursday approximately 6 miles northeast of Andros Island.

Rescued were Noel Maycock, 66, Seth Daughtery, 32, and James Orr, 51.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene, reported the tugboat was taking on water, hoisted all three crewmembers and transported them to Nassau, Bahamas with no reported injuries.

Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) alert for the Gulf Man at approximately 6:20 p.m. and directed the launch of the helicopter crew.

“Thanks to the proper utilization of an EPIRB, we were able to get on scene and rescue three people from a very dangerous situation,” said Lt. Andrew Connell, operations officer at Air Station Clearwater. “Always properly prepare yourself with safety and communications equipment before taking to the sea. Flares, EPIRBs and VHF radios can be game changers in the event of an emergency.”