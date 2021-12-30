Coast Guard rescues 3 from plane crash

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Marathon boat crew and a good Samaritan rescued three people from a plane crash, Wednesday, approximately 10 miles north of Florida Keys Marathon International Airport.
A Coast Guard Station Marathon 33-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew embarked the three survivors from a good Samaritan and transported them ashore to local emergency medical services with minor injuries.
Sector Key West watchstanders received a notification at approximately 4:30 p.m., from Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders reporting a downed Cessna 210 aircraft near Florida Keys Marathon International Airport.
“Thank you to the good Samaritan for arriving on scene and recovering the three survivors,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul Altieri, a duty watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Their quick response undoubtedly played a tremendous role in this rescue.”
A commercial salvage company has been contracted to salvage the submerged aircraft.
