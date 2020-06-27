Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel near South Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters after their 26-foot vessel capsized near South Padre Island, Texas, Saturday morning.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified of a vessel that had capsized with three people aboard in the vicinity of the South Padre Island jetties. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to mariners in the area to assist and launched a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island Response Boat-Medium boat crew.

The Station South Padre Island boat crew arrived on scene and recovered all three boaters from the water. They were transported to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station South Padre Island.

There were no reports of injuries or pollution.

“The three boaters were thankfully wearing their life jackets when they entered the water,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Yates, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstander. “We can’t stress enough the importance of wearing a lifejacket or having it readily available before an accident occurs. It will save both your life and the lives of others on your vessel.”

