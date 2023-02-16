Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized vessel near Laguna Vista

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water after their boat capsized near Laguna Vista, Texas, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification at 1:32 p.m. stating a 15 to 20-foot boat with three men aboard capsized near Laguna Vista. The three boaters were holding on to the overturned vessel’s hull; none of the men were wearing life jackets.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew to respond.
The boat crew arrived on scene and removed the three men from the capsized vessel’s hull. The crew then transported the boaters to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station South Padre Island.
“It’s cases like this that show why we recommend boaters wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets at all times on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Berhens, a boat crew member on the case. “During an emergency, you may not have the time to put one on before your boat flips and you suddenly find yourself in the water. Thankfully we were able to arrive on scene quickly to rescue them.”
There were no reported injuries.
