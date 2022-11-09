Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat on San Joaquin River

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued three people Tuesday afternoon after a recreational boat struck a submerged object and capsized near Pirates Lair Marina on the San Joaquin River.
The three passengers were retrieved from their capsized boat and transferred to awaiting emergency medical services in Pirates Lair Marina with reports of minor injuries.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a relayed phone call from an insurance company Tuesday afternoon reporting a capsized boat with three people sitting on the hull around 2:50 p.m.
Sector San Francisco watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Rio Vista to assist in the rescue efforts. The boat crew arrived on scene at about 3:20 p.m. and the boaters were transferred to EMS at about 3:40 p.m.
Plans for a salvage operation of the boat are currently ongoing.
