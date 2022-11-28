Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued three men, Sunday, after their 38-foot boat capsized near the entrance of Winyah Bay.

A Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstander relayed a message to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 1:54 p.m., stating a 38-foot boat with three men aboard was taking on water near the entrance of Winyah Bay.

The boat crew recovered the three men from the hull of the overturned boat and transferred them to Station Georgetown.

“The mariners had all the proper safety equipment onboard, including flares used to help us quickly locate them,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Lowery, Station Georgetown boat crew member. “Our response time was quick thanks to the accurate position provided to us by the watchstanders at Sector Charleston.”

No medical concerns were reported and all three men were wearing life jackets.

