Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat near Tomales Bay

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued three fishermen Monday morning after their boat began taking on water and then capsized a half mile off Tomales Bay.
California Highway Patrol personnel contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders Monday morning reporting a capsized boat, with three people sitting on the hull around 9:30 a.m.
Sector San Francisco watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew at approximately 9:40 a.m. to assist.
The boat crew arrived on scene around 10 a.m., retrieved the three fishermen from their capsized boat and reported no injuries.
The three fishermen were then transported to Station Bodega Bay where they were met by awaiting emergency medical services personnel and treated for symptoms of hypothermia.
“Thankfully, this case had a successful outcome,” said Lt. Cmdr. Megan Dennelly, the Sector San Francisco Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “The use of Rapid SOS, a GPS verification tool, allowed our search planners to receive positional data during the early stages of the case to quickly get assets on scene. This capability expedited the Coast Guard’s response and helped save the fishermen’s lives.”
