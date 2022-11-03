Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat east of Charleston Harbor

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Charleston search and rescue crew responded to a capsized boat 5 miles offshore Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, Nov. 3, 2022. The Station Charleston crew arrived on scene and recovered the three men that were sitting on top of their capsized boat for 90 minutes. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo courtesy of Station Charleston)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Coast Guard Station Charleston search and rescue crew rescued three men, Thursday, after their 23-foot boat capsized 5 miles east of Charleston Harbor.

A good Samaritan contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 7:27 a.m., stating a 23-foot boat capsized with three men clinging to the overturned hull.

The search and rescue crew pulled the three men from the water and transferred them to emergency medical services at station Charleston with no reported medical concerns.

“This is a prime example of how quickly things can go wrong in a matter of seconds,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Harry Seibert, the coxswain on the case. “It is important mariners check their vessel for all the necessary safety equipment onboard and monitor weather conditions prior to getting on the water.”

The owner is coordinating with a commercial salvage company to recover the boat.

