Coast Guard rescues 3 from boat fire 150 miles south of Costa Rica

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued three people Wednesday morning after their boat caught fire approximately 150 miles south of Golfito, Costa Rica.

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) Costa Rica contacted Eleventh Coast Guard District command center watchstanders at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday relaying a report of a fire aboard the fishing boat Baula X with three people aboard.

The three mariners abandoned the boat and were clinging to a buoy in the water while maintaining communication with the vessel administrator via satellite phone.

Watchstanders utilized the automated mutual-assistance vessel rescue (AMVER) system and contacted the motor vessel Avra GR crew, located approximately 58 miles from the Baula X’s last known position, who agreed to assist and proceeded toward the mariners.

The Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) crew dispatched their MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at 4 a.m. Wednesday to search for the crew of the Baula X and located the mariners at their last known position.

Once on scene, the Northland launched their 26-foot Over-the-Horizon small boat crew who retrieved all three mariners at 5:40 a.m. and transferred them in good condition to the AMVER vessel Avra GR.

RCC Costa Rica is coordinating with the Avra GR crew to transfer the three mariners back to Costa Rica.

The AMVER system, sponsored by the Coast Guard, is a unique, computer-based and voluntary global ship reporting system used worldwide by search and rescue authorities to arrange for assistance to people in distress at sea. On any day there are more than 7,000 ships available to carry out search and rescue services.

