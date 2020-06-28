Coast Guard rescues 3 from aground vessel on Savannah River jetties

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued three people after a 21-foot center console vessel went aground on the Savannah River North jetties, Saturday.
A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew arrived, embarked a 52-year old man, a 49-year old female and a 14-year old female, safely transferring them to EMS at Station Tybee. They were taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital for further medical care.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a VHF-FM Channel 16 call at 10:09 p.m., from the man aboard the vessel, stating their vessel was aground on the Savannah River North jetties and needed assistance. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Station Tybee RB—S crew, and once on scene, the small boat crew discovered the females to have sustained injuries and needed higher-level medical care.
A commercial towing company is salvaging the vessel.
