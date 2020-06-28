Coast Guard rescues 3 from aground vessel on Savannah River jetties

Passengers aboard a 21-foot center console boat, are helped onto a Coast Guard Station Tybee Island Response Boat-Small after alliding with the North Savanah jetties June 29, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Coast Guard Station Tybee Island crew assisted the passengers in transferring safely to local EMS Frist Responders onshore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Tybee Island)

Passengers aboard a 21-foot center console boat, are helped onto a Coast Guard Station Tybee Island boat after alliding with the North Savanah jetties June 29, 2020, in Charleston, S.C.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Tybee Island)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued three people after a 21-foot center console vessel went aground on the Savannah River North jetties, Saturday.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew arrived, embarked a 52-year old man, a 49-year old female and a 14-year old female, safely transferring them to EMS at Station Tybee. They were taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital for further medical care.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a VHF-FM Channel 16 call at 10:09 p.m., from the man aboard the vessel, stating their vessel was aground on the Savannah River North jetties and needed assistance. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Station Tybee RB—S crew, and once on scene, the small boat crew discovered the females to have sustained injuries and needed higher-level medical care.


A commercial towing company is salvaging the vessel.

