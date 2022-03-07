Coast Guard rescues 3 from adrift boat near Turks and Caicos Islands

An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues three people aboard a 20-foot fishing boat that had been reported overdue near Great Inagua, Bahamas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three fishermen, Sunday, from an adrift 20-foot fishing boat near Great Inagua, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater forward-deployed Operation Bahamas and Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the three boaters and transported them to Provo, Turks and Caicos, with no medical concerns.

A Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force marine unit reported to Coast Guard OPBAT watchstanders in Nassau that three people departed West Caicos, Thursday, and had not returned from their fishing trip.

OPBAT watchstanders directed the launch of an OPBAT aircrew and coordinated multiple searches on the West Caicos, French Cay and Great Inagua areas.

