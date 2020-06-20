Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters run aground near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters who had run hard aground in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet near New Orleans, Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at about 8:30 p.m. Friday that three boaters in a 20-foot flat boat had run hard aground into marsh in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, and were unable to get back to shore.

Watchstanders directed a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to the boaters’ location, and all three boaters were hoisted and taken to safety.