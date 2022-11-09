Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters offshore Dauphin Island, Alabama

Nov 8th, 2022
Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo.

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued three boaters from a stranded vessel approximately 50 miles south of Dauphin Island, Alabama, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call at 5:22 p.m. from a concerned family member of three boaters, two adults and one minor, aboard a 28-foot recreational vessel who were overdue returning to port.

Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and the launch of Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to search for the boaters.

The aircrew located the missing boaters and their vessel but were unable to make contact. The RB-M boatcrew arrived on scene and transported the boaters and their vessel back to port.

