Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters near Pascagoula, Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Monday after their vessel began taking on water near Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Eighth Coast Guard District watchstanders received a distress alert at 8:11 a.m. Monday from an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) approximately 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. The EPIRB was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.

Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of Coast Guard Station Pascagoula Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to respond.

The boatcrew located the sinking vessel with one boater in a life raft and the other two boaters standing on the bow. The boat crew embarked the three boaters aboard and transported them to Bayou La Batre, Alabama.

All three persons were reported to be in stable condition.

