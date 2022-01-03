Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters near Bastrop Bay, Texas

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued three people aboard a disabled vessel Monday near Bastrop Bay, Texas.

Coast Guard Station Freeport watchstanders received notification at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, from the father of one of the boaters stating that their green 18-foot jon boat was disabled with no food or water and no working cell phones.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The RB-S crew arrived on scene, but was unable to reach the vessel due to the water depth and kept visual on the boaters until the Dolphin crew arrived.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, recovered two of the boaters and left the remaining boater due to weight limitations on the aircraft. A rescue swimmer was left with the RB-S crew near the boat. After dropping off the first two boaters, the Dolphin crew returned and picked up the remaining boater and rescue swimmer.

The boaters were transported to awaiting family members at Air Station Houston.

No injuries were reported.

“Cases like this really show the importance of having some type of emergency communication device whether it’s a VHF-FM radio or an emergency position indicating radio beacon, it’s important to be prepared for unexpected situations when out on the water,” said Lt. j.g Tiana Lewter, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer. “Thankfully, due to the call from the worried father and the rapid response from our Coast Guard units, we were able to get the three boaters back to their families.”

