Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters, dog near Pensacola, Fl.

Apr 12th, 2022 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard rescued three individuals and a dog from an aground sailing vessel Tuesday near Ft. McRee at Pensacola Pass, FL. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The Coast Guard rescued three individuals and a dog from an aground sailing vessel Tuesday near Ft. McRee at Pensacola Pass, FL. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters and a dog from an aground sailing vessel Monday near Fort McRee in Pensacola Pass, Florida.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call from 911 dispatch at approximately 11 p.m. reporting an aground 40-foot sailing vessel with three people aboard. Watchstanders located the vessel’s location via cellphone triangulation and coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted one teenager and deployed a rescue swimmer to the Coast Guard 29-foot RB-S before departing to re-fuel. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived on scene with a shallow water boatcrew and retrieved one Coast Guard member from the RB-S to assist with rescue of the remaining two boaters and their dog from the aground vessel.

All three individuals and their dog were transferred safely to Pensacola International Airport in stable condition with no injuries.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.