Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters, 3 dogs near Pascagoula Ship Channel

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters and three dogs from a 40-foot shrimp boat taking on water Tuesday, near Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a radio call at 7:47 a.m. via VHF Channel 16 from Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, reporting a person in the water holding on to a life ring in the Pascagoula Ship Channel.
The Jacob Poroo’s 26-Foot Over the Horizon-IV crew and a Coast Guard Station Pascagoula 29-Foot Response Boat-Small II launched to assist.
The cutter boatcrew arrived on scene first and recovered all three people and all three dogs. Two of the people were found holding onto a life ring, and the third person was found separated from the group and holding onto a floating board. None of them were wearing life jackets.
“We want to remind those planning to spend time on the waterways to stay safe and be prepared for the unexpected,” said Ensign Amy Harrison, a watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, “We urge all mariners to wear a life jacket, as they significantly increase chances of survival while on the water. Also, have a float plan and the ability to communicate with a VHF Radio.”
The boaters were transported safely to Station Pascagoula, where first responders were waiting. Two boaters reportedly suffered from minor injuries and one reportedly suffered from mild hyperthermia.
