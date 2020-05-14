Coast Guard rescues 3 after vessel runs aground

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued three teenagers after the vessel they were on ran aground near St. Catherine’s Sound, Georgia, Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, embarked the teenagers, and transported them to Hunter Army Airfield.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a report at 5:11 p.m., of a 25-foot vessel aground with three teenagers and an adult aboard. Watchstanders contacted the vessel owner via cell phone who expressed concern for the teenagers and stated he wanted to remain on board the vessel until he was able to refloat it at high tide.

A Dolphin aircrew diverted to assist.

Once on scene, the Dolphin aircrew landed on a nearby beach and embarked the three teenagers while the adult remained aboard the vessel. The adult was provided a handheld radio by the helicopter crew and put on a one-hour communication schedule with the command center watchstanders.

The adult was able to refloat the vessel at 12:50 a.m., Thursday and move to deeper water inside a protected harbor where he remained for the rest of the night. He safely returned home in the morning.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.