Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat capsizes near Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters after their boat capsized in the Pasquotank River Sunday night.
Watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center were notified that a boat capsized near Whitehall Shores, leaving three boaters stranded in the water. Two of the boaters were not wearing life jackets.
A Station Elizabeth City 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew rescued all three boaters from the water and transported them to the Elizabeth City boat ramp where the boaters had a truck parked.
“The outcome of this case was extremely positive and I applaud the quick response effort by the Station Elizabeth City crew, said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Allen, Chief of Emergency Management & Force Readiness for Sector North Carolina. “These events highlight the importance of always wearing a life jacket while boating, regardless of when or where you are operating.”
The boaters were uninjured and there are no pollution concerns. The owner of the boat has completed salvage efforts.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.