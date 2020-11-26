Coast Guard rescues 3 adults, 2 dogs from stranded boat near Concord

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued three adults and two dogs Wednesday afternoon from a boat that was stranded near Concord.

The vessel owner contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at approximately 10:45 a.m. stating they had run aground and were stranded near Seal Islands.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to the scene to assist.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., the Dolphin crew located the vessel with the three stranded people.

The Dolphin aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer, who helped hoist the three people and two dogs into the helicopter and the aircrew then transported them to Buchanan Field Airport with no reported medical concerns.

