Coast Guard rescues 3 adults, 1 child near Oregon Inlet, North Carolina

OREGON INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued three adults and one child after their 29-foot vessel became disabled and started taking on water one mile off of Oregon Inlet, Saturday afternoon.
Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the initial notification from Dare County 911 dispatch at 11:44 a.m., and launched two 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crews from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet to respond.
Once on scene, one of the Coast Guard boatcrews transferred all four people onto their vessel and put the disabled boat into a stern tow.
The second Coast Guard boatcrew transferred a dewatering pump to personnel on the disabled boat to keep it afloat and pump the water out.
The Coast Guard then safely transported all four people and their vessel into Wanchese Harbor. No injuries were reported.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments