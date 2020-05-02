Coast Guard rescues 3 adults, 1 child near Oregon Inlet, North Carolina

May 2nd, 2020 · 0 Comment
A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet tows a disabled 29-foot vessel to safe haven after their engines fell off near Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, May 2, 2020. Two Coast Guard members from Station Oregon Inlet remained on the disabled vessel to assist with de-watering operations while they transited to Wanchese Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Taryn Michalicka and Fireman Cory Thompson)

A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet tows a disabled 29-foot vessel to safe haven after their engines fell off near Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, May 2, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Taryn Michalicka and Fireman Cory Thompson)

OREGON INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued three adults and one child after their 29-foot vessel became disabled and started taking on water one mile off of Oregon Inlet, Saturday afternoon.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the initial notification from Dare County 911 dispatch at 11:44 a.m., and launched two 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crews from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet to respond.

Once on scene, one of the Coast Guard boatcrews transferred all four people onto their vessel and put the disabled boat into a stern tow.


The second Coast Guard boatcrew transferred a dewatering pump to personnel on the disabled boat to keep it afloat and pump the water out.

The Coast Guard then safely transported all four people and their vessel into Wanchese Harbor. No injuries were reported.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.