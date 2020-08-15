Coast Guard rescues 3 adults, 1 child near Biloxi, Mississippi

Aug 15th, 2020
A member from Coast Guard Sector Mobile's Incident Management Division surveys the wreckage of shrimping vessel Cajun Made near Biloxi, Mississippi, August 15, 2020. The vessel had capsized after taking on water in the early morning. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy asset)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued four passengers early Saturday morning from a commercial shrimping vessel taking on water near Biloxi, Mississippi.

Three adults and one child were recovered safely without any medical concerns.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report around 4:30 a.m. that the vessel Cajun Made was taking on water reportedly at a high rate of speed approximately a half mile offshore Biloxi.

Watchstanders directed a Coast Guard Station Gulfport 45-foot Rescue Boat-Medium boat crew to the vessel’s location. The vessel capsized shortly after the Coast Guard crew arrived on scene, but the boat crew was able to safely recover all four passengers from the water.

The boat crew returned to the station where the passengers were evaluated by awaiting emergency medical services.

