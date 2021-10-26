Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded on Atkinson Island

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two people stranded on Atkinson Island Tuesday after their vessel started taking on water near Morgan’s Point, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification via cell phone at 11:50 p.m. Monday from two people aboard a 21-foot flat-bottom vessel stating they had struck a rock near Atkinson Island and were taking on water. The boaters were able to beach the sinking vessel on the island.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast while a Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew launched to assist.
The RB–S crew arrived on scene, rescued the two boaters from the island and safely transported them to Thompson Fish Camp in Baytown, Texas.
No injuries were reported. The vessel owner will coordinate salvage.
“This case is a great reminder of why it’s important to familiarize yourself with your area, outfit your boat with the proper safety gear and always wear a life jacket while on the water,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. Mike Cortese, search and rescue mission controller at Sector Houston-Galveston.
