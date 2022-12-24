Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded near Port O’Connor, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters stranded near Port O’Connor, Texas, Thursday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor personnel at 6:18 p.m. of two boaters whose 21-foot pleasure craft was disabled in the vicinity of the Port O’Connor jetties. The two adults were reportedly experiencing symptoms of hypothermia.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi.
The RB–S crew arrived on scene alongside a Sea Tow boat crew, but was unable to reach the disabled vessel due to shallow water and inclement weather. Conditions at the time of the rescue included winds at about 28-40 mph with gusts up to 50, 9-foot seas, an air temperature of 31 degrees and a water temperature of 51 degrees.
The Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived, hoisted the boaters and transported them to DeTar Hospital Navarro in Victoria, Texas. The boaters were reportedly in stable condition.
“We strongly recommend that all boaters stay off the water during this cold snap,” said Chief Petty Officer Richard Godsey, command duty officer, Sector Corpus Christi. “You can quickly become hypothermic through exposure to cold air and wind, especially if your clothing is damp.”