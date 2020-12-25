Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded near Juneau

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Juneau. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Anthony Moss

Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo courtesy of Anthony Moss

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued two hunters from an aground vessel on Admiralty Island, southeast of Juneau, Alaska.

A Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew picked up the hunters from the shoreline and transported them to the North Douglas Launch Ramp.

Watchstanders in the Sector Juneau command center received initial notification from the father of one of the hunter’s at approximately 3 p.m., that the two men onboard a 24-foot aluminum vessel was aground and lost communication with them.

“Fortunately the hunters were prepared for the weather and low visibility,” said Scott Cichoracki Sector Juneau command center watchstander. “We were able to quickly locate the hunters and get a boat crew on scene to assist them”

On-scene weather at the time of the grounding included an air temperature of 35 degrees, 5-mph winds, and 300-yard visibility.

