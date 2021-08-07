Coast Guard rescues 2 people near Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boat crew rescued two men after their vessel capsized, Friday, near Miami Seaquarium, in Miami, Florida.

The men were returned to Crandon Park Marina by the Miami Beach rescue crew in good condition.

A Sector Miami Command Center watchstander received notification via 911 relay from Coast Guard District 7 Command Center watchstanders at approximately 4:15 a.m. reporting two men in a vessel were taking on water.

“It’s important to remember to always have a form of communication while taking part in activities on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Park , a boarding officer at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach. “Without the ability to communicate, this case could’ve had a different outcome.”

The Coast Guard reminds all recreational boaters, and those operating a personal water craft or in a paddlecraft of these important safety tips while enjoying activities on the water: wear a life jacket, take a boating safety class, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, boat sober, and be considerate of others. It’s important to check the weather and water conditions before you get on the water.

