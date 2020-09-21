Coast Guard rescues 2 people near Lake Borgne

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two people from a commercial fishing vessel Sunday near Lake Borgne.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of two people aboard the disabled 48-foot shrimp boat Sau Nguyen taking on water due to inclement weather.
The watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small II to assist.
The helicopter crew safely hoisted the two mariners from the disabled vessel and transported them to Lakefront Airport in New Orleans with no reported injuries.
