Coast Guard rescues 2 people near Lake Borgne

Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-Foot Response Boat-Small II file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Vega.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two people from a commercial fishing vessel Sunday near Lake Borgne.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of two people aboard the disabled 48-foot shrimp boat Sau Nguyen taking on water due to inclement weather.

The watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small II to assist.

The helicopter crew safely hoisted the two mariners from the disabled vessel and transported them to Lakefront Airport in New Orleans with no reported injuries.

