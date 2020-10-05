Coast Guard rescues 2 people in Sitkinak Lagoon, Alaska

KODIAK – The Coast Guard rescued two men from Sitkinak Lagoon, Alaska, approximately 85 nautical miles Southwest of Kodiak, after their skiff capsized, Sunday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted both men, who were on top of their capsized skiff, and took them to the nearby ranch they were staying at. Both men were reported to be in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received a report at 3:08 p.m. from a witness on a cattle ranch on Sitkinak Island that two 37-year-old men were stranded in waist deep water on a sandbar after their skiff capsized.

“We’re thankful that the good Samaritan who witnessed the skiff capsize had a VHF radio and was able to alert us of the incident,” said Mr. Cory Cichoracki, command duty officer at Sector Anchorage. “Their swift action allowed us to quickly locate these two men.”