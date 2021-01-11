Coast Guard rescues 2 people from vessel taking on water near South Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued two people from a 68-foot fishing vessel taking on water near the Brazos Santiago jetties in South Padre Island, Texas, Monday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification at 5:08 a.m. from the crew of the 68-foot fishing vessel Captain Jerry, stating they had struck the Brazos Santiago south jetty and were taking on water. Four crewmembers were reported to be aboard. The Captain Jerry crew was able to free the vessel from the jetties and anchor.
A Station South Padre Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew launched and a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew diverted to assist. While en route it was reported the vessel’s anchor line had snapped.
Once on scene, the Dolphin crew hoisted two crewmembers while two remained aboard. The Dolphin crew transported the two crewmembers to Station South Padre Island where emergency medical services personnel were waiting.
The vessel became beached south of the jetties and the vessel’s owner is working on developing a salvage plan.
No injuries were reported.
“We are very pleased in the coordination with our local law enforcement partners in response to this case,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Adrian Ortegon, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi search and rescue planner. “We want to remind the public to use VHF channel 16 to contact the Coast Guard for any distress or emergency on the water.”
