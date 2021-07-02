Coast Guard rescues 2 people from vessel taking on water near Marathon

The Coast Guard rescued two people from this capsized vessel approximately one mile north of Marathon, Florida June 30,2021. Sector Key West command center issued a safety marine information bulletin warning mariners of the capsized vessel as a hazard to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Marathon boat crew rescued two people aboard a 19-foot vessel that was taking on water, Wednesday, approximately one mile north of Marathon, Florida.

The mariners were safely returned to shore by the Marathon small boat rescue crew, and they were reported to be in good health.

A Station Marathon watchstander received notification via 911 dispatch at 7 p.m. from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office operator of a vessel taking on water.

“I’m glad we were able to respond in a timely manor and to ensure everyone made it back to shore safely,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Vander Plaat, a boatswain’s mates at Coast Guard Station Marathon. “Our number one goal is to ensure the safety of our maritime community.”

Sector Key West command center is issuing a safety marine information bulletin warning mariners of the capsized vessel as a hazard to navigation.

