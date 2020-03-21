Coast Guard rescues 2 people from the water near Disappearing Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued two people from the water near Disappearing Island in New Smyrna, Saturday.
A Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water (SPC-SW) boat crew recovered both people from the water and safely transferred them to awaiting EMS at Station Ponce where they were transported to Halifax Health Medical Center for further medical assistance.
At approximately 7 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a report from Volusia County dispatch of two people in the water. At the same time, a Station Ponce De Leon Inlet watchstander received a call for two people in the water and a SPC-SW boat crew launched to assist.
