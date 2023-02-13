Coast Guard rescues 2 people from rowboat in Hood Canal

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday who were unable to maneuver their rowboat due to weather conditions in the Hood Canal.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report at 6:18 p.m. of two people aboard a rowboat in Hood Canal who were struggling to maneuver their vessel for over two hours due to strong currents and 35–40-knot winds.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Seattle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist the mariners in distress.
The aircrew arrived on scene at 7:45 p.m., deployed a rescue swimmer and hoisted both people into the helicopter.
The aircrew transported both people to family members at Bremerton National Airport in stable condition.
