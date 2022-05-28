Coast Guard rescues 2 people from kayak near Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued two people from a kayak taking on water approximately one nautical mile West of Spuhn Island in Juneau, Alaska, Saturday.
A Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrived on scene at 1:45 p.m., embarked the two people, and transported them to False Outer Point where their vehicle was located.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a report from Juneau Police Department dispatch at approximately 1:30 p.m. that a double-seater kayak with two people aboard was taking on water.
“Both people in this case were wearing their life jackets and had communication equipment with them,” said Lt. Jonathan Dillard Sector Juneau command duty officer. “With the influx of maritime activity during this memorial day weekend, we were glad to see the proper use of safe boating equipment.”
Weather on scene showed 5 knot winds, 2-3 foot seas, with an air temperature of 50 degrees and a water temperature of 48 degrees.
