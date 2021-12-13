Coast Guard rescues 2 people from disabled sailboat near Daly City

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday evening after their sailboat became disabled approximately two miles west of Daly City.
TowBoat U.S. notified Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders around 5:55 p.m. Sunday of a 37-foot sailboat with two people aboard, drifting into the surf near Daly City.
Sector San Francisco watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Golden Gate 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew around 6:10 p.m.
The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 6:50 p.m. and deployed their rescue swimmer after surveying the area. The rescue swimmer entered the water with the man from the sailboat and hoisted him into the helicopter around 7:05 p.m.
The Motor Lifeboat crew arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m. and were unable to tow the disabled sailboat out of the surf zone because of its close vicinity to the beach. The sailboat reportedly ran aground at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer a second time to rescue the woman off the grounded sailboat where she was hoisted from the beach.
The aircrew transferred both passengers to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Air Station San Francisco at approximately 7:40 p.m. The passengers were reported to have sustained minor injuries.
The sailboat is reported to have little to no fuel or oil aboard and there were no reports of pollution Sunday evening.
