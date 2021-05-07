Coast Guard rescues 2 people from capsized vessel near Port O’Connor, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued two people from a capsized vessel Thursday near the Port O’Connor small jetties in Port O’Connor, Texas.

Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor watchstanders received a call at 1:30 p.m. stating a 21-foot pleasure craft was taking on water with two people aboard near the Port O’Connor small jetties.

A Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew launched to assist.

The RB-S crew arrived on scene and found the vessel capsized with two people in the water. The crew recovered both individuals from the water and safely transported them to the boat ramp from which they launched.

A safety marine information broadcast was issued for the capsized vessel.

No injuries were reported.

“I’m glad to have had the crew I did during this search and rescue case,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Chayston Halepaska, Station Port O’Connor coxswain. “The people were very grateful and the entire crew was very happy to have saved them.”

