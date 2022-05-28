Coast Guard rescues 2 people from a capsized vessel

Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce boat crew rescued two men after their vessel capsized near Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida, May 27, 2022. The Station Fort Pierce rescue crew arrived on scene at approximately 2:35 p.m., transferred the men aboard and returned them to Stan Blum Boat Ramp in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Mei)

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce boat crew rescued two men after their vessel capsized, Friday, near Fort Pierce Inlet.

The Station Fort Pierce rescue crew arrived on scene at approximately 2:35 p.m., transferred the men aboard and returned them to Stan Blum Boat Ramp in good health.

One of the boaters contacted a Station Fort Pierce watchstander via cell phone at approximately 2:20 p.m. reporting their vessel was taking on water.

“It’s important to remember to always wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket while taking part in activities on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Mei, a boarding officer at Station Fort Pierce. “If our crew hadn’t arrived on scene promptly, this case could’ve had a different outcome.”

The Coast Guard reminds all recreational boaters, and those operating a personal water craft or in a paddlecraft of these important safety tips while enjoying activities on the water:

  • Wear a life jacket
  • Take a boating safety class
  • Carry all required safety gear
  • Use your engine cut-off device
  • Have an EPIRB or PLB
  • File a float plan
  • Boat sober
  • Check the weather

