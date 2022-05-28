Coast Guard rescues 2 people from a capsized vessel

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce boat crew rescued two men after their vessel capsized, Friday, near Fort Pierce Inlet.

The Station Fort Pierce rescue crew arrived on scene at approximately 2:35 p.m., transferred the men aboard and returned them to Stan Blum Boat Ramp in good health.

One of the boaters contacted a Station Fort Pierce watchstander via cell phone at approximately 2:20 p.m. reporting their vessel was taking on water.

“It’s important to remember to always wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket while taking part in activities on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Mei, a boarding officer at Station Fort Pierce. “If our crew hadn’t arrived on scene promptly, this case could’ve had a different outcome.”

The Coast Guard reminds all recreational boaters, and those operating a personal water craft or in a paddlecraft of these important safety tips while enjoying activities on the water:

Wear a life jacket

Take a boating safety class

Carry all required safety gear

Use your engine cut-off device

Have an EPIRB or PLB

File a float plan

Boat sober

Check the weather

For more boating safety tips, click here.

