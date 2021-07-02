Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog near Jensen Beach

Coast Guard Sector Miami

An Air Station Miami crew with the two rescued people and their dog at Martin County Airport in Stuart, Florida June 30, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescued two people and a dog, Wednesday, from a sunken vessel near Jensen Beach, Florida.

The aircrew hoisted the two people and their dog off a life raft after their vessel sank. The people were transported to Martin County Airport in Stuart, Florida.

Sector Miami Command Center watchstanders received an uncorrelated distress call via a VHF radio at approximately 10:30 p.m. The people reported they were on a 38-foot vessel, The Paradise, when they began to take on water and got into the life raft.

“The boater having a VHF marine radio aboard greatly assisted us in this rescue,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Reynolds, an operation specialist, Coast Guard Sector Miami command center. “Without having the radio aboard, this case could’ve ended differently.”

