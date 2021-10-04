Coast Guard rescues 2 people, cat 34 miles off Sarasota

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater air crew rescued two people and a cat aboard a 35-foot sailing vessel taking on water 34 miles off Sarasota Monday.

The Canadian father and son, and their pet were safely returned to Air Station Clearwater and reported in good health.

Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a registered 406MHz EPIRB alert Monday morning. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew arrived and found the sailing vessel demasted and taking on water.

The Coast Guard reminds all boaters of these important safety tips while on the water: wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.

