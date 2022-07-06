Coast Guard rescues 2 people after plane crash at Montague Island, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued two people after their plane crashed on Montague Island, Alaska, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew forward deployed to Cordova, Alaska, arrived on scene at 6:46 p.m., landed near the crash site, embarked the two survivors and transported them to Cordova. The two people were reported to be in stable condition with no reported injuries.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received a report at 4:15 p.m. from a friend of the pilot that a P-18 Super Cub aircraft with two people aboard crashed just above the high tide line at Montague Island. The two survivors were communicating with the reporting source via InReach.

“The quick response by the aircrew in Cordova helped these two get the help they needed,” said Chief Petty Officer Katie Brown, Sector Anchorage command duty officer. “It’s incredible these two people made it out okay, and the fact that they had communication equipment readily available really aided in our response time.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

