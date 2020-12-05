Coast Guard rescues 2 people after boat capsizes near Moss Landing

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued two people after their boat capsized approximately two miles from Moss Landing, Friday.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received a mayday broadcast with a partial location on VH-F Channel 16 at 9:53 a.m. and watchstanders attempted to contact the person calling mayday on Channel 16 with negative responses.
Watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Station Monterey 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew to assist and diverted a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search the area.
At approximately 10 a.m. the same person called Station Monterey watchstanders stating their boat capsized approximately two miles off Moss Landing.
The Station Monterey boat crew arrived on scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. and rescued two people.
The RB-M crew transferred the survivors to emergency medical services at Moss Landing with minor concerns reported for hypothermia.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.