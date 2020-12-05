Coast Guard rescues 2 people after boat capsizes near Moss Landing

A Coast Guard Station Monterey 47-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescues two people after their vessel capsized approximately two miles from Moss Landing, California, Dec. 4, 2020. The boat crew rescued the survivors who were sitting on top of the hull to emergency services at Moss Landing for minor concerns of hypothermia. (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A Coast Guard Station Monterey boat crew rescues two people after their vessel capsized approximately two miles from Moss Landing, California, Dec. 4, 2020.  (U. S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued two people after their boat capsized approximately two miles from Moss Landing, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received a mayday broadcast with a partial location on VH-F Channel 16 at 9:53 a.m. and watchstanders attempted to contact the person calling mayday on Channel 16 with negative responses.

Watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Station Monterey 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew to assist and diverted a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search the area.

At approximately 10 a.m. the same person called Station Monterey watchstanders stating their boat capsized approximately two miles off Moss Landing.

The Station Monterey boat crew arrived on scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. and rescued two people.

The RB-M crew transferred the survivors to emergency medical services at Moss Landing with minor concerns reported for hypothermia.

