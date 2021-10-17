Coast Guard rescues 2 people 31 miles off Homosassa Springs, FL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater air crew rescued two people aboard a disabled 42-foot sailing vessel 31 miles off Homosassa Springs, Florida Sunday.

The MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew safely returned the two men to Air Station Clearwater in good health.

Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a registered 406MHz Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) alert Saturday evening. The air crew arrived and found the sailing vessel without power and unable to sail in current weather conditions of 24 mph winds and small craft advisory.

The owner is coordinating salvage of the adrift vessel.

An Emergency Beacon, such as a hand-held PLB, can be used to let rescue authorities know of an emergency situation. Registering a PLB is required and free.

