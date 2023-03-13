Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat off Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a disabled sailboat Monday approximately 30 miles off Freeport, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification via VHF-FM channel 16 at 9:47 a.m. from the operator of a 38-foot sailboat stating their vessel was disabled and dragging anchor with two people and a cat aboard.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.
The Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the two individuals and their cat, and safely transported them to Air Station Houston.
No injuries were reported.
“Having reliable communication equipment onboard your boat such as a VHF-FM marine radio is absolutely key,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Juliann Kee, operations unit watchstander, Sector Houston-Galveston. “This boat operator’s use of a marine radio enabled us to quickly dispatch rescue crews to their location and return them safely to shore.”