Coast Guard rescues 2 overdue boaters 18 miles west of Hernando Beach

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued two overdue boaters aboard a disabled 22-foot vessel 18 miles west of Hernando Beach Friday.
Rescued were: Brett Stump, 30, and Cole Bramlet, 23.
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew spotted a red flare early Friday morning and a Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 29-foot Response Boat—Small boat crew located and safely embarked the two mariners. They were transferred to Yankeetown Marina without injuries.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a call from the overdue mariners’ friend Thursday evening stating they had not arrived back as scheduled.
“We are always grateful when we are able to locate missing mariners quickly and find them unharmed,” said Cap. Matthew Thompson, Sector St. Petersburg commanding officer. “Having the proper safety gear on board is important in cases like this to help us locate vessels offshore and out of cell phone range.”
