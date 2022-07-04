Coast Guard rescues 2 off The Bahamas

MIAMI — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber’s crew rescued two people aboard the 110-foot motor vessel, Supplier One, Sunday, after it started taking on water 35 miles off Great Inagua, The Bahamas.

The people were reported in good health and transferred to officials in Matthew Town.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crew received the initial distress call from Supplier One’s crew on VHF-FM channel 16 at 9:50 a.m., Saturday, reporting they were taking on water. The aircrew dropped a dewatering pump and an emergency position indicating radio beacon to the crew.

The aircrew contacted Coast Guard District Seven command center watchstanders and notified them about the distress call.

The cutter crew arrived on scene and determined the vessel was not safe to tow. Due to the increased sea state, 8-10 foot seas, the two people were taken off the motor vessel.

“This case is a good example of how diligently Coast Guard crews work together to make sure the two people were rescued safely,” said Lt. Caleigh J. Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven command center duty officer. “Always make sure you have a working VHF-FM radio aboard your vessel in case you are in distress and need to contact the Coast Guard for assistance.”

An urgent marine broadcast was issued notifying mariners about the vessel being adrift while a commercial salvage company works to recover the vessel.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.