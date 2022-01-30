Coast Guard rescues 2 off Cape Canaveral

MIAMI — Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater and Miami crews rescued two people Saturday from their disabled sailboat approximately 200 miles off Cape Canaveral.

The operator of the sailing vessel, Critical Window, activated their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon, at approximately 2:30 p.m. alerting Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders to their distress.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew arrived in the area, and the operator shot off a distress flare directing the aircrew to their exact location. The operator reported to the aircrew the sailboat was disabled due to the weather.

An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the people from the vessel. They were brought to awaiting emergency medical services at Melbourne International Airport.

There were no reported medical concerns.

“The operator used the vessel’s registered EPIRB and conserved the flares until help was near,” said Chief Petty Officer John Andzelik, operations unit watchstander, District Seven. “This due diligence allowed Coast Guard crews to rescue them as fast as possible.”

The reported weather on scene was approximately 40 mph winds and 10-12 foot seas.

